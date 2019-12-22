SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 26th

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2128 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $45.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

