SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3049 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FISR opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $33.68.

