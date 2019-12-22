SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on December 26th

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.799 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of SMLV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $101.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93.

