Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPPI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

