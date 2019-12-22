Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

