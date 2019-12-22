Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Major Shareholder Buys $82,500.00 in Stock

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 13,100 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $7,205.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 55,002 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $31,351.14.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 136,968 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,332.40.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 4,038 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $2,301.66.

On Thursday, October 17th, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,680.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,051 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $578.05.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 108,563 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,709.65.

On Monday, September 30th, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 2,001 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLY opened at $0.55 on Friday. Stanley Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

