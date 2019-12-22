StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.70. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,056 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GASS. ValuEngine lowered shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a PE ratio of 125.17 and a beta of 1.54.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,241,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 256,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in StealthGas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.