Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Shares Down 0.2%

Stelco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STZHF) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.48, approximately 12,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 4,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Stelco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

