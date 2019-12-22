STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 4.2%

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.15, approximately 92,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 167,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.66.

The company has a market cap of $76.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.48.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:STEP)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

