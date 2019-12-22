Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.05

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.05 and traded as high as $101.29. Stepan shares last traded at $100.09, with a volume of 5,520 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $128,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

