Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.43.

SRCL stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

