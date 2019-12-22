Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,813.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $54,775.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $54,825.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $57,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $55,275.00.

WORK stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $118,808,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

