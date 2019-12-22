Strata-X Energy (CVE:SXE) Trading Down 7.7%

Strata-X Energy Ltd (CVE:SXE)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 47,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

About Strata-X Energy (CVE:SXE)

Strata-X Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in the United States and Africa. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serowe Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project that covers an area of approximately 680,000 acres located in the Kalahari Basin CSG fairway in the Republic of Botswana.

