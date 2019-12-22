Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading Down 1.7%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, 2,701 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 52,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 694.31% and a negative return on equity of 462.87%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

