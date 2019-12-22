Superloop (ASX:SLC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.94 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.94 ($0.66), 2,819,253 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Superloop alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory Baynton 115,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st.

Superloop Company Profile (ASX:SLC)

Superloop Limited engages in the design, construction, development, and operation of independent telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers network solutions for wholesale, enterprise, and channel customers. It is also involved in the operation of a fixed wireless broadband network; and provision of cloud and managed IT services for corporate customers, as well as cyber safety and security services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Superloop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superloop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.