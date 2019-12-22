Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.99. Support.com shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 7,677 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Bloom acquired 605,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 780,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Support.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Support.com by 24.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,293 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

