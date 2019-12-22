Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Buys $326,000.00 in Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 40,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,951.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein acquired 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $228,492.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $14,542.92.

Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the second quarter worth $157,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 75.8% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 133.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

