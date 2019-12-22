Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,515 shares of company stock worth $2,347,134. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 257,049 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after buying an additional 175,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

