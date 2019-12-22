Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $345,920.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $345,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,302 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $990.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,074,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

