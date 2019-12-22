Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of TCO stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.