TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.01.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.