TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.71

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.71 and traded as high as $113.52. TMX Group shares last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 575,908 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.82.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TMX Group Ltd will post 5.9299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

