TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 117.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 25.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 48,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $375,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

