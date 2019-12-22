TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

