TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACT. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

