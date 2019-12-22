Triad Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:TRD)

Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TRD opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Triad Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

Triad Group (LON:TRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (2.55) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

