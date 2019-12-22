TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

