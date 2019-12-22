TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI AG/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

TUIFY opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. TUI AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

