Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins Sells 10,000 Shares

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TRWH opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $28,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 759,178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

