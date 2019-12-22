United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.55).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

