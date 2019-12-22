Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UVSP. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Univest Financial has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

