Urogen Pharma’s (URGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URGN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

URGN stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $728.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 212,697 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth $15,475,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

