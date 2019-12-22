USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

USAT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

OTCMKTS USAT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 1,176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $5,209,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,564,200 shares of company stock worth $7,582,252 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $372,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

