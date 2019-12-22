USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.42, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,179 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 81.42% of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $85,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

