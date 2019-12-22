Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5012 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NYSEARCA:XLU opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

