Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Declares $1.76 Quarterly Dividend

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.76 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $246.75 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $251.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total value of $211,775.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,102.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,769.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,534. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.