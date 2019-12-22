ValuEngine Downgrades BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.19. BeyondAirInc . has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,590.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,722.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824 in the last ninety days.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

