ValuEngine Lowers Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Champions Oncology will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 27.0% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

