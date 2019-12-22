ValuEngine Lowers Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

