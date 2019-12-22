ValuEngine Upgrades Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.