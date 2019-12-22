ValuEngine Upgrades Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
