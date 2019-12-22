ValuEngine Upgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manchester United and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $760.89 million, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Research analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

