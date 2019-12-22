ValuEngine Upgrades Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $101.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 113.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.