ValuEngine Upgrades SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SJM from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SJM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

SJMHF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

