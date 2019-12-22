Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.24 and last traded at $156.14, approximately 4,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

