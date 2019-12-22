Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

VFQY stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24.

