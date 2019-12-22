Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3638 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76.

