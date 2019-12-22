VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.65, approximately 437,778 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,005,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.15% of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.