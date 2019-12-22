Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Verint Systems stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

