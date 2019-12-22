Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.76.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $60,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,731 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

