Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Virco Mfg. news, insider Bassey Yau sold 12,387 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $49,671.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,045 shares of company stock valued at $98,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

